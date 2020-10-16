Florida DOH reports 3,449 new cases of COVID-19

By ABC7 Staff | October 16, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT - Updated October 16 at 11:38 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 748,437 cases of COVID-19 involving 739,050 residents. It’s an increase of 3,449 cases since Thursdays report.

15,830 Florida residents have died since March and 196 non-residents have died in state.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 12,365   Residents: 12,230   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 135

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 317   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 852     Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 40

Gender:   Male: 5,695  (47%)   Female: 6,419 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 116 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,238  (10%)   White: 6,605  (54%)   Other: 2,129  (17%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,258  (18%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,617  (30%)   Not-Hispanic: 5,826  (48%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,787  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 8,908   Residents: 8,826   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 82

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 307   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 722     Non-Residents: 16

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 45

Gender:   Male: 4,077  (46%)   Female: 4,674 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 75 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 673  (8%)   White: 4,860  (55%)   Other: 977  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,316  (26%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,202  (14%)   Not-Hispanic: 4,715  (53%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,909  (33%)

