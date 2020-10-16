Florida DOH reports 3,449 new cases of COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 748,437 cases of COVID-19 involving 739,050 residents. It’s an increase of 3,449 cases since Thursdays report.
15,830 Florida residents have died since March and 196 non-residents have died in state.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 12,365 Residents: 12,230 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 135
Conditions and Care Deaths: 317 Hospitalizations* Residents: 852 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40
Gender: Male: 5,695 (47%) Female: 6,419 (52%) Unknown/No data: 116 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,238 (10%) White: 6,605 (54%) Other: 2,129 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,258 (18%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,617 (30%) Not-Hispanic: 5,826 (48%) Unknown/No Data: 2,787 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 8,908 Residents: 8,826 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 82
Conditions and Care Deaths: 307 Hospitalizations* Residents: 722 Non-Residents: 16
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 45
Gender: Male: 4,077 (46%) Female: 4,674 (53%) Unknown/No data: 75 (<1%)
Race: Black: 673 (8%) White: 4,860 (55%) Other: 977 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,316 (26%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,202 (14%) Not-Hispanic: 4,715 (53%) Unknown/No Data: 2,909 (33%)
