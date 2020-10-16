First Alert Weather: Friday, October 16, 2020 - Weak front reinforces dry air on Saturday, but rain chances increase on Sunday

A weak cold front will move into the area tomorrow and eventually stall over parts of the Suncoast. This will reinforce the dry air in place bringing a slight decrease in humidity. Unfortunately, our it won’t impact our temperatures with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 80s. In the wake of the front, winds will increase out of the northeast at 10-15 mph with winds gusting up to 25 mph. Skies will be bright and sunny with a gradual increase in moisture late in the evening.