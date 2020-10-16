First Alert Weather: Friday, October 16, 2020 - Weak front reinforces dry air on Saturday, but rain chances increase on Sunday

Winds will stay breezy over the next several days

By Noel Rehm | October 16, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT - Updated October 16 at 7:05 PM

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a stray shower developing off outflow boundaries this evening. Winds will be out of the north-northeast at 5-10 mph and overnight lows will fall into the low-70s.

A weak cold front will move into the area tomorrow and eventually stall over parts of the Suncoast. This will reinforce the dry air in place bringing a slight decrease in humidity. Unfortunately, our it won’t impact our temperatures with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 80s. In the wake of the front, winds will increase out of the northeast at 10-15 mph with winds gusting up to 25 mph. Skies will be bright and sunny with a gradual increase in moisture late in the evening.

On Sunday, the increase in moisture will bring back the chance for showers and isolated storms. It won’t be a washout with most areas receiving less than 0.25′' of rain. Highs will top out in the upper-80s and winds will stay breezy out of the northeast.

Beach and Boating Forecast

A Small Craft Advisory in effect just until 2:00 pm Saturday

