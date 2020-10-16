First Alert Weather: Cold front moves past today and the lull in the tropics might end next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Moisture will lift up from the south today and cloud cover will increase as a cold front approaches from the north. Most of the day will be warm and humid but dry this morning and early afternoon. As the front gets closer to us we will begin to see the clouds increase in the second half of the afternoon and, especially, in the early evening during drive-time. At that point there will be a chance for a shower or sprinkle. The rain will be light but, because we have not had rain lately, will produce slick road surfaces in the areas that do get showers. The front will pass south by 7 or 8 P.M. and the chance for showers will end. Winds will pick up after midnight and the entire weekend will be breezy.