FDOH reports 2,500 new COVID-19 cases in Sunday’s update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 755,020 cases of COVID-19 involving 739,050 residents. It’s an increase of 2,500 cases since Saturday’s report.
15,967 Florida residents have died since March and 201 non-residents have died in state.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 12,568 Residents: 12,399 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 139
Conditions and Care Deaths: 320 Hospitalizations* Residents: 855 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40
Gender: Male: 5,765 (46%) Female: 6,512 (53%) Unknown/No data: 122 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,247 (10%) White: 6,687 (54%) Other: 2,153 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,312 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,639 (29%) Not-Hispanic: 5,935 (48%) Unknown/No Data: 2,825 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 9,020 Residents: 8,933 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 87
Conditions and Care Deaths: 311 Hospitalizations* Residents: 727 Non-Residents: 16
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 45
Gender: Male: 4,130 (46%) Female: 4,728 (53%) Unknown/No data: 75 (<1%)
Race: Black: 677 (8%) White: 4,956 (55%) Other: 993 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,307 (26%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,224 (14%) Not-Hispanic: 4,816 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 2,893 (32%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.