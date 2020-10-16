City of Sarasota is extending its local citywide public health emergency through Oct. 23

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is extending its declaration of a local citywide public health emergency through Oct. 23.
The emergency order was issued Friday by City Manager Tom Barwin, in consultation with Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch and City Attorney Robert Fournier.
The City’s temporary street closure program also allows additional space for outdoor dining to help restaurants and retailers severely impacted by the pandemic. A partial closure of Lemon Avenue, from Main Street to State Street, is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
Face coverings are strongly encouraged in all indoor and outdoor public spaces in the City limits, whenever proper social distancing cannot be maintained in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The face covering ordinance is in effect through Oct. 28.
A list of Frequently Asked Questions about the face mask ordinance is available at www.SarasotaFL.gov. For questions, email mandatory.mask@sarasotaFL.gov. City buildings are open to the public by appointment only.
