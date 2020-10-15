Sarasota County Schools lessens requirements for instructional substitutes

By ABC7 Staff | October 15, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT - Updated October 15 at 7:15 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools’ Human Resources department is currently processing instructional substitute applications for the 2020-21 school year.

Effective on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the district began permitting individuals with an AA degree or 60 college credit hours to work as instructional substitutes.

Anyone interested in positively impacting the lives of students through serving as a substitute, can visit the Human Resources page to start the process.

