Manatee County Tax Collector: 2020 mobile home decals expire December 31

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - All red 2020 rental property mobile home decals will expire December 31.
Registrations may be renewed for one or two years and the new blue decal (expiration 2021) or orange decal (expiration 2022) must be displayed by January 1, 2021.
Double and triple-wide mobile homes require multiple decals; one for each section of the home. The color decals should not be confused with the permanent Real Property (RP) mobile home decals, which are black and not renewed annually.
“The easiest, fastest way to obtain your decal is to renew online at taxcollector.com,” said Tax Collector Ken Burton, Jr. “You’ll need a debit or credit card, along with your renewal notice or your mobile home decal number and date of birth. You should receive the new registration and decal within seven business days.”
Mobile home renewal notices are mailed in mid-October. Even if the renewal notice is not received, the new decal is still required to be displayed by January 1.
Notices of Impending Court Summons for expired mobile home decal(s) are sent out to ensure compliance. Also, physical mobile home park inspections for compliance are conducted by the Tax Collector’s Field Services & Collections Department.
