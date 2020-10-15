Manatee County Sheriff’s Office hopes photo will provide leads in 2018 homicide

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking new information in a 2018 homicide.
Detectives are looking for new leads in the homicide of Michael Grantley.
The day he died, Grantley was seen in the Wawa store at 3703 N. Washington Blvd., Sarasota with an unidentified man standing next to him. Do you recognize the man he was standing near? The police have isolated that man in a photo.
If you have information, call 941-747-3011 or submit a tip here.
