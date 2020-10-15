John Cena marries Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony in Tampa, FL

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - TMZ reports that official records say John Cena is a married man, tying the knot with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in Tampa, FL on Oct. 12.
According to TMZ, the couple began dating back in early 2019, following Cena’s high profile split with ex-fiancé Nikki Bella in 2018. TMZ reports that Cena and Shariatzadeh “got very serious very quickly and were spotted making out all over town for the past year!” The organization says the two got engaged on the down-low and filed for a marriage certificate in Florida in early October.
Shay was born in Iran but is a Canadian citizen. She works as a product manager for a tech company in Vancouver.
