Florida man pleads guilty to financing a sex-trafficking ring in the Philippines

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Land O' Lakes resident pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor under the age of 14. He faces a mandatory penalty of 15 years and up to life, in federal prison.
From September 2018 through June 2019, , Christopher John Streeter, 63, directly participated in a scheme that sexually exploited children in the Philippines in order to produce child sex abuse videos for his consumption, according to the plea agreement. During this period, Streeter communicated and negotiated with Philippines-based facilitators to recruit vulnerably poor and ill children, some of whom were as young as 12 and 13-years-old, to engage in sex acts on camera.
Streeter would frequently send payments to the Philippines in exchange for depictions of the victims engaging in sexual acts. The money Streeter sent would cover things such as recordings, production costs, hotel rooms, transportation, commission for the recruiters, payment to the male abuser and some money for the victims. One of Streeter’s 12-year-old victims is from Ozamis, Philippines, and his recruiter in that area is named Analyn Tababini. On multiple occasions, even while in the Tampa area, Streeter sent money to Tababini to arrange sex abuse videos to be made of the victim. At one point, Streeter voiced his displeasure with the videos not depicting graphic acts of the victim and ordered Tababini to purchase emergency contraception and make the victim take it for future videos.
Streeter frequently received videos and images of minors involved in various sex acts from his recruiters. Streeter negotiated and paid a premium for videos and images showing female minors losing their virginity. He even paid a premium for media showing minors being placed at risk of pregnancy, including additional payments for contraception pills and occasionally, for abortions.
In addition to working for Streeter, Homeland Security has found that Analyn Tababini has facilitated internet sex shows of minors in exchange for payment from an array of international clientele. In the recent operation conducted by the Philippine National Police of Ozamis, Philippines, six of Tababini’s child sex-trafficking victims, including Streeter’s 12-year-old victim, were rescued by the Philippine Department of Social Welfare and Development. Authorities arrested Tababini and executed three search warrants in support of their continuing investigation.
This case was investigated by HSI Tampa and Manila, with assistance from the Pasco Sheriff’s Office. A sentencing date for Christopher John Streeter has not yet been set.
