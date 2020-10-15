Florida man pleads guilty to financing a sex-trafficking ring in the Philippines

Streeter would frequently send payments to the Philippines in exchange for depictions of the victims engaging in sexual acts. The money Streeter sent would cover things such as recordings, production costs, hotel rooms, transportation, commission for the recruiters, payment to the male abuser and some money for the victims. One of Streeter’s 12-year-old victims is from Ozamis, Philippines, and his recruiter in that area is named Analyn Tababini. On multiple occasions, even while in the Tampa area, Streeter sent money to Tababini to arrange sex abuse videos to be made of the victim. At one point, Streeter voiced his displeasure with the videos not depicting graphic acts of the victim and ordered Tababini to purchase emergency contraception and make the victim take it for future videos.