Florida DOH confirms 3,356 new COVID-19 cases

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health has released its Thursday COVID-19 totals. The state is reporting 744,988 total COVID-19 cases statewide involving 735,685 Florida residents.
Florida residents deaths have reached 15,736 and 196 non-residents have died in state. It’s an increase of 141 deaths since Wednesday’s update. Spikes in death totals does not indicate that all deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 12,304 Residents: 12,173 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 131
Conditions and Care Deaths: 316 Hospitalizations* Residents: 846 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40
Gender: Male: 5,673 (47%) Female: 6,384 (52%) Unknown/No data: 116 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,231 (10%) White: 6,559 (54%) Other: 2,117 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,266 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,596 (30%) Not-Hispanic: 5,778 (47%) Unknown/No Data: 2,799 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 8,841 Residents: 8,759 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 82
Conditions and Care Deaths: 301 Hospitalizations* Residents: 721 Non-Residents: 16
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 45
Gender: Male: 4,039 (46%) Female: 4,645 (53%) Unknown/No data: 75 (<1%)
Race: Black: 673 (8%) White: 4,787 (55%) Other: 963 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,336 (27%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,185 (14%) Not-Hispanic: 4,662 (53%) Unknown/No Data: 2,912 (33%)
