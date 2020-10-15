Florida DOH confirms 3,356 new COVID-19 cases

Florida DOH confirms 3,356 new COVID-19 cases
(Source: Associated Press)
By ABC7 Staff | October 15, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT - Updated October 15 at 11:37 AM

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health has released its Thursday COVID-19 totals. The state is reporting 744,988 total COVID-19 cases statewide involving 735,685 Florida residents.

Florida residents deaths have reached 15,736 and 196 non-residents have died in state. It’s an increase of 141 deaths since Wednesday’s update. Spikes in death totals does not indicate that all deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 12,304   Residents: 12,173   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 131

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 316   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 846     Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 40

Gender:   Male: 5,673  (47%)   Female: 6,384 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 116 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,231  (10%)   White: 6,559  (54%)   Other: 2,117  (17%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,266  (19%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,596  (30%)   Not-Hispanic: 5,778  (47%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,799  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 8,841   Residents: 8,759   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 82

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 301   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 721     Non-Residents: 16

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 45

Gender:   Male: 4,039  (46%)   Female: 4,645 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 75 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 673  (8%)   White: 4,787  (55%)   Other: 963  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,336  (27%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,185  (14%)   Not-Hispanic: 4,662  (53%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,912  (33%)

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.