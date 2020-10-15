First Alert Weather: Hopes of cooler air fade as tropics may become active next week

Computer models continue to suggest tropical cyclone development in the Caribbean next week that may take a path that could threaten Florida by next weekend. Not all computer models show this happening and confidence in tropical development is low at this time. However, there are several reasons to remain vigilant and keep up on the tropical forecast into next week. All computer models show active tropics but differ in where the formation takes place and if Florida will be threatened. All of the computer models are good ones. All models show a gyre of winds developing in the Caribbean next week that could produce cyclones. The water temperatures in the tropics are very warm and the winds will be supportive of development.