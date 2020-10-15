First Alert Weather: Hopes of cooler air fade as tropics may become active next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will be another day with well above average high temperatures and moisture will also increase, making it feel even warmer. If you have been hoping for cooler weekend air, as I have, that hope seems more remote today. The front will likely weaken as it gets closer to the Suncoast and arrive late in the day Friday or even in the late evening hours before it shifts winds and pushes in a breezy wind. The air that moves in Saturday and Sunday will be dry enough to keep us rain free but only make it slightly cooler and slightly less humid.
Computer models continue to suggest tropical cyclone development in the Caribbean next week that may take a path that could threaten Florida by next weekend. Not all computer models show this happening and confidence in tropical development is low at this time. However, there are several reasons to remain vigilant and keep up on the tropical forecast into next week. All computer models show active tropics but differ in where the formation takes place and if Florida will be threatened. All of the computer models are good ones. All models show a gyre of winds developing in the Caribbean next week that could produce cyclones. The water temperatures in the tropics are very warm and the winds will be supportive of development.
