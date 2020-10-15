FHP: 1 arrested in apparent road rage shooting. No injuries reported

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver is behind bars after the Florida Highway Patrol says the individual fired a shot toward another vehicle on I-75 during an apparent road rage incident.
The incident occurred just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. According to troopers, a black passenger car occupied by two people was traveling north when its occupants became involved in an undetermined altercation with the occupant of a white pick-up truck that was traveling the same direction.
Both vehicles traveled approximately one mile, while reportedly speeding up, slowing down, and remaining adjacent to each other.
Officers say the driver of the black passenger car obtained a pistol and fired one round through the windshield of the car toward the white truck. The car then stopped in the emergency lane and the truck continued on. It is currently unknown whether the truck was hit or whether any of its occupants were injured.
No injuries were reported from the occupants of the black passenger car. The driver of the black passenger car was arrested for Discharging of a Firearm within 1000 feet of another person and booked into the Sarasota County Jail.
The identity of the alleged shooter has not been released.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.