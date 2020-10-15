Breezy weekend ahead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This is the time of year we normally see cold fronts moving through every couple of weeks but not this crazy year of 2020.
A weak cold front will drift through the area late Friday and will not chill things out much. We will see only a slight increase in cloudiness late Friday along with a slight chance for showers mainly late afternoon and through the evening.
We could see some patchy dense fog to start the day on Friday with temperatures warming well above average with a high near 90 degrees and a low in the low to mid 70′s.
Saturday we will only be a few degrees cooler with a low in the upper 60′s inland and low 70′s closer to the beaches.
Sunday looks good with a 20% chance for a few scattered showers late in the day. The high on Sunday around 88 degrees.
Monday through Wednesday next week look for only a 20% chance for some passing showers in the late afternoon.
For boaters expect winds out of the NE 5-10 kts. picking up in the afternoon. Seas will be 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop later in the day.
In the tropics we are watching two systems one in the SW Caribbean and the other SE of Bermuda. The one in the SW Caribbean has only a small chance of developing over the next 5 days. The other only has a 20% chance of developing through Wednesday of next week.
