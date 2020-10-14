West Central Florida county health departments: Get flu vaccinations now

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - West Central Florida county health departments are urging residents to get vaccinated against the flu. Health departments include those serving Citrus, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.
Vaccinating against the flu is particularly important this year, as communities continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaccinating against the flu also protects those around you, especially fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers, grandparents, friends and others who may be more susceptible to flu due to any underlying medical conditions they may have (heart disease, cancer, diabetes, HIV, etc.).
Florida Health says vaccinating against the flu helps keep hospital admission rates down and one less person admitted to the hospital with the flu helps ensure that hospital workers who play life-saving roles on the frontlines of COVID-19 will not fall ill.
Contact your health care provider about getting a flu vaccination now. If you have insurance, check with your insurance company now to see if flu vaccinations are covered.
County health departments, grocery stores and pharmacies are now offering flu vaccination services to the public at little or no cost by appointment or as walk-ups.
For more information on flu and flu vaccinations, visit the Florida Department of Health’s flu prevention page at http://www.floridahealth.gov/newsroom/2020/09/090920-flu-prevention.article.html or call your county health department.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.