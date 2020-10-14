Tropics heating up again

More importantly another area (disturbance #3) could pop up in the SW Caribbean which is a favored area for development this time of year. The GFS forecast model continues to show a significant storm emerging from this area by mid week next week. Too early to say whether this system will form or even have an impact on us but it needs to be watched closely next week. Late season storms that develop in the western Caribbean can and usually do impact Florida more that any other state in the U.S.