Surveillance shows Ford F-150 fleeing the scene after fatal hit and run crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Exclusive video showing a Ford F-150 pick up truck taking off after hitting a pedestrian Monday, 12th.
In the video you see the driver slowing down, then reverses and then speeds off.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 34-year-old woman was trying to cross U-S 41 near Bayshore Drive when she was hit by a Ford F-150 Harley Davidson edition Truck that was traveling northbound.
The deadly hit and run crash happened around 6:30in the morning.
Mowers Inc. Brandenton store Owner, Ray Harney says when he came to work on Monday he checked his cameras and realized it was all caught on his camera.
“When we got to work yesterday morning we saw that the road was closed. When we got here we thought there was a body in the road. We started checking the cameras to see that’s when we saw we Possibly had the vehicle,” says Harney.
On Tuesday, October 13th FHP found the Ford truck believed to be in the crash, outside the city of Bradenton near 16th Avenue West and 36th Street West.
