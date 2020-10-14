SMH opens new digestive health center

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Health Care System opened a new outpatient care center Wednesday with a state-of-the-art endoscopy suite and expanding specialty practice dedicated to early detection and treatment of gastrointestinal cancers and other digestive diseases and disorders.
The hospital transformed a 3-story building it owns at 1852 Hillview Street. Located adjacent to the main hospital campus, the first floor of the 23,000-square foot facility now houses Sarasota Memorial’s first outpatient endoscopy center, with three procedure rooms equipped with the latest endoscopic testing and treatment technology.
The second floor consists of administrative and medical office space, and the third floor is now home to First Physicians Group’s growing gastroenterology specialty practice.
The outpatient endoscopy center initially will be used by the FPG gastroenterology team to diagnose and treat diseases and disorders involving the esophagus, stomach, colon, intestines, liver, pancreas and biliary tree. With three state-of-the-art procedure rooms, physicians will perform a range of services, from routine diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy to advanced endoscopic interventions. Services include:
•Colonoscopy
•Esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD)
•Endoscopic ultrasound (EUS)
•Ablation of Barrett’s esophagus
•Small Bowel Enteroscopy
•Sigmoidoscopy
People should schedule their first colonoscopy by age 50, or earlier if they have a family history of colon cancer. For information, appointments or referrals, please call 941-262-0400.
