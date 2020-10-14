Ringling Museum furloughs 31 staff members

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Ringling Museum has furloughed 31 staff members starting at the end of October.
The furloughs will be one week on one week off for 11 pay periods, or 5½ months. Museum officials told ABC7 that the decision was based on loss of income during COVID-18 and the Ringling’s closure in March.
"From the outset of the coronavirus our goal has been to preserve staff and jobs, said Executive Director Steven High. “We have drastically cut operational costs and programmatic costs to the bare minimum, yet this is not sufficient as the crisis continues into its eighth month. This furlough is intended to preserve jobs. Staff affected by the furloughs will retain their benefits and earned vacation and sick leave during the furlough period and they will return back to full-time employment at the end of the furlough period.”
The furloughs will not impact the visitor’s experience. Visitors may find more information about planning a visit at www.ringling.org.
