Nokomis man charged after drugs found on his person

NOKOMIS, Fla. (Your Sun) - A Nokomis man who recently finished serving a 10-year sentence for vehicular homicide has been taken into custody on charges that he was dealing drugs.
According to Your Sun, Gregory McClure had already been sent to prison for speeding and striking a car on Tamiami Trail in Sarasota back in 2009, killing its 82-year-old driver.
He had previously been released from prison in 2011.
He was arrested Oct. 12, 2020 and was charged with numerous drug violations. During a traffic stop, an office noticed McClure putting something in his pants. During a pat down, officers discovered a plastic bag concealed between McClure’s buttocks.
Through the outside of his shorts, the deputy attempted to pull the object out. McClure began to yell then out fell a pink plastic container with several pieces of crack cocaine inside, authorities said.
McClure was charged with crack cocaine possession with intent to sell, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.