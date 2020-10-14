Lakewood Ranch NeuroSpa TMS Therapy Center will provide treatment for depression

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - October is Depression Screening Month. In the next three weeks the Lakewood Ranch NeuroSpa TMS Therapy Center will provide treatment for patients who are depressed.
The Therapy Center treats depression with magnetic stimulation rather than medication.
NeuroSpa TMS boasts a patient response rate that exceeds the industry norms. According to the Neuro Spa, industry norms for TMS show 60% of patients experience symptom improvement and 40% experience complete remission from depression--comparable to the rates of improvement for medication, but without side effects like weight gain, fatigue, nausea and sexual dysfunction.
NeuroSpa says their TMS patients see even better results--88.5% of NeuroSpa TMS patients see symptom improvement and 59% experience total remission from depression
"Where typically 15 percent of the population is struggling with depression, that percentage is 30-35 percent now, and up to 40 percent for college-age adults,” said Psychiatrist W. Nate Upshaw, medical director of NeuroSpa TMS.
