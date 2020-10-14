HCSO: looking for a man who stole cash from a store at gunpoint

VALRICO, Fla. (WWSB) - DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS MAN? The Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office is searching for the suspect caught on camera threatening a convenience store worker at gunpoint, firing a round inside the business and running away with stolen cash.
This happened Saturday at 10:50 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station on Lithia Pinecrest Road in Valrico. During the incident, the man pointed the gun away and fired a round through a display shelf. In fear for her life, the clerk opened the cash register. The suspect removed an undisclosed amount of money and ran out of the store toward an unknown vehicle.
“This man entered a business with a loaded gun and was clearly not afraid to use it,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We can only imagine how frightened the clerk must have felt when he pointed a gun at her, and even more so when he fired a shot at a display shelf just a few feet away. Our deputies are working hard to identify this masked gunman and we urge anyone who has information that could help detectives, to please come forward and help us get this suspect off the streets.”
Watch the video below:
