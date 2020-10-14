HCSO: looking for a man who stole cash from a store at gunpoint

“This man entered a business with a loaded gun and was clearly not afraid to use it,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We can only imagine how frightened the clerk must have felt when he pointed a gun at her, and even more so when he fired a shot at a display shelf just a few feet away. Our deputies are working hard to identify this masked gunman and we urge anyone who has information that could help detectives, to please come forward and help us get this suspect off the streets.”