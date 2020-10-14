Florida Department of Health confirms 2,883 new COVID-19 cases

By ABC7 Staff | October 14, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT - Updated October 14 at 12:26 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Wednesday’s COVID-19 Dashboard update showed an increase of 2,883 cases in the state. The Florida Department of Health is reporting 741,632 cases since March. 732,399 of those cases involve Florida residents.

Florida resident deaths are recoded at 15,595 and 193 non-residents have passed away. That’s an increase of 64 resident deaths since Tuesday but an increase in death spikes does not mean that all recorded deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 12,270   Residents: 12,139   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 131

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 310   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 841     Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 5,657  (47%)   Female: 6,363 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 119 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,225  (10%)   White: 6,518  (54%)   Other: 2,109  (17%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,287  (19%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,578  (29%)   Not-Hispanic: 5,746  (47%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,815  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 8,786   Residents: 8,704   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 82

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 291   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 718     Non-Residents: 16

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 45

Gender:   Male: 4,014  (46%)   Female: 4,613 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 77 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 670  (8%)   White: 4,738  (54%)   Other: 954  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,342  (27%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,173  (13%)   Not-Hispanic: 4,608  (53%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,923  (34%)

