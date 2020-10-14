Florida Department of Health confirms 2,883 new COVID-19 cases

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Wednesday’s COVID-19 Dashboard update showed an increase of 2,883 cases in the state. The Florida Department of Health is reporting 741,632 cases since March. 732,399 of those cases involve Florida residents.
Florida resident deaths are recoded at 15,595 and 193 non-residents have passed away. That’s an increase of 64 resident deaths since Tuesday but an increase in death spikes does not mean that all recorded deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 12,270 Residents: 12,139 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 131
Conditions and Care Deaths: 310 Hospitalizations* Residents: 841 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 5,657 (47%) Female: 6,363 (52%) Unknown/No data: 119 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,225 (10%) White: 6,518 (54%) Other: 2,109 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,287 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,578 (29%) Not-Hispanic: 5,746 (47%) Unknown/No Data: 2,815 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 8,786 Residents: 8,704 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 82
Conditions and Care Deaths: 291 Hospitalizations* Residents: 718 Non-Residents: 16
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 45
Gender: Male: 4,014 (46%) Female: 4,613 (53%) Unknown/No data: 77 (<1%)
Race: Black: 670 (8%) White: 4,738 (54%) Other: 954 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,342 (27%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,173 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 4,608 (53%) Unknown/No Data: 2,923 (34%)
