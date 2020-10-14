First Alert Weather: Next weather maker arrives on Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast will see two more hot and sunny days with increasing humidity before rain chances go up. On Friday a cold front will approach and bring a chance for showers and perhaps a isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon hours. The rain chance will be about 30%. Once the front passes by on Friday night our winds will shift from southeast to northwest and drier air will filter in. The front is not as robust as we might like and the amount of dry air it will push in will be minimal. It will not stay dry long as moisture will return in short order on Sunday. The main impact of this front might be the breezy wind it will bring on both Saturday and Sunday.