First Alert Weather: Next weather maker arrives on Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast will see two more hot and sunny days with increasing humidity before rain chances go up. On Friday a cold front will approach and bring a chance for showers and perhaps a isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon hours. The rain chance will be about 30%. Once the front passes by on Friday night our winds will shift from southeast to northwest and drier air will filter in. The front is not as robust as we might like and the amount of dry air it will push in will be minimal. It will not stay dry long as moisture will return in short order on Sunday. The main impact of this front might be the breezy wind it will bring on both Saturday and Sunday.
We continue to watch the tropics. The National Hurricane Center has reduced the chances for development for the one disturbance in the Atlantic that we are following. As we have been suggesting this week, this system will be battling hostile winds and dry air as it move toward the Lesser Antilles and Virgin Islands. If it survives it journey it will likely be pushed back out in the Atlantic before moving farther west. However, there is still a month and a half left to hurricane season and we are entering a several week period that historically features an uptick in activity. Long range models show a gyre of winds forming in the Caribbean that often produce tropical cyclones. Stay tuned.
