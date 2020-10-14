DBFR: Metal crashes through windshield of vehicle traveling on I-95

Driver has minor injuries

A driver on Interstate 95 somehow escaped serious injury after a piece of metal crashed through his windshield (Source: Delray Beach Fire Rescue)
By ABC7 Staff | October 14, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT - Updated October 14 at 1:45 PM

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - The Delray Beach Fire Rescue alerted residents to an accident that occurred on I-95 on Tuesday via Facebook.

The post read:

"A driver on Interstate 95 somehow escaped serious injury after a piece of metal crashed through his windshield Tuesday afternoon as he drove about a mile south of Woolbright Road.

“He is lucky to be alive,” DBFR Battalion Chief Todd Lynch said.

The man, who was the sole occupant of a Ford truck, had minor injuries from the shattered glass. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, which happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes."

