All Faiths Food Bank kicks off their ThankFULL Tummies campaign

All Faiths Food Bank’s CEO, Sandra Frank, said for every dollar donated they can provide five meals. They expect to hand out at least 9,000 turkeys this year and provide at least 60,000 holiday meals through the counties they serve. All Faiths Food Bank has seen a 45 % increase in need for food in our community since the pandemic started, and that need is still growing. Frank said many of the families now using their services have never needed help before.