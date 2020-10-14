All Faiths Food Bank kicks off their ThankFULL Tummies campaign

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -All Faiths Food Bank is asking for the community’s help to provide holiday meals for families in need throughout Sarasota County.
The food bank just launched their ThankFULL Tummies campaign, which will run through December. It’s a fundraising effort to raise money so the food bank can purchase turkeys and sides for families in need so they can have a holiday dinner this year.
All Faiths Food Bank’s CEO, Sandra Frank, said for every dollar donated they can provide five meals. They expect to hand out at least 9,000 turkeys this year and provide at least 60,000 holiday meals through the counties they serve. All Faiths Food Bank has seen a 45 % increase in need for food in our community since the pandemic started, and that need is still growing. Frank said many of the families now using their services have never needed help before.
“There are some families who for the first time in their lives don’t have the paycheck to put a holiday meal on the table. To provide a feast for their families and by donating and giving to all faiths food bank to help us purchase these turkeys, you can make a difference. You can provide a holiday meal for a family,” said Frank.
The distribution for Thanksgiving meals will begin in Sarasota County on November 7th, with multiple different distribution locations throughout the county.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, All Faiths Food Bank will not be accepting food donations for this campaign just money donations. You can donate here.
