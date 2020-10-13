What to remember if voting by mail this election

Both Turner and Bennett said of those ballots that have been returned, only a small percentage has had an issue with their ballot. In Manatee County, Bennett said as of Friday, they had received around 2,500 ballots back that were sent out to a voter’s old address because the voter forgot to update their address. There has also been about 300 ballots where a person signed the wrong ballot and about 300 ballots where the ballot had a bad signature. In Sarasota County, Turner said they have only had a few issues with signatures. Both supervisors say the voters have been notified and they will continue to notify voters if an issue arises.