Warm but dry weather expected through Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Not much chance for rain through Thursday as some dry air in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere remain overhead.
Temperatures will stay slightly above average through Friday morning and then back down to more seasonable readings by the weekend.
For Wednesday look for some patchy fog forming around sunrise and then this should quickly burn off and reveal mostly sunny skies through the day. The high on Wednesday will be near 90 degrees. Winds will be out of the N/NE at 10 mph. The heat index will be in the mid 90′s through the mid afternoon.
Thursday the low will be in the low 70′s which is a few degrees above average. The high on Thursday once again near 90. There is only a 10% chance for mainly and inland shower or two in our inland communities well east of I-75.
On Friday winds will shift to the SE and then south as the weak cold front approaches. This front looks to move through during the afternoon and early evening bringing an increase in cloudiness and a 30% chance for a few showers with it. The high will be around 87 degrees. Winds will switch around to the NW at 10-15 mph later in the day.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 85 which will feel really nice as some drier air moves in at the surface.
Sunday we will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 87 and a low to start the day in the upper 60′s to low 70′s.
In the tropics we continue to watch a tropical wave get closer to the Windward islands. It is getting beat up pretty badly by some strong winds in the upper atmosphere which will not allow this system to do much over the next 5 days.
We do have to keep our eyes to the Caribbean late next week as the GFS forecast model has been consistent in developing a tropical cyclone in the long range forecast somewhere in the western Caribbean. Too early to make any calls on it right now as the GFS has been known to spin things up that never come to fruition late in the season. We will have a better handle on this system early next week if it develops.
For boaters expect winds out of the NE at 5-10 kts. and seas 2 feet or less and a light chop on the bays and inland waters.
