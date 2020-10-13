University of Florida football team experiences increase in positive COVID tests

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - According to a statement made by Scott Stricklin, UF’s Athletic Director, team activities are paused as of Tuesday afternoon “out of an abundance of caution.”
The University of Florida football team has experienced an increase in positive COVID tests among players this week.
“Head coach Dan Mullen has been in communication with football players and their parents, and I have had conversations with the Southeastern Conference office, last week’s opponent Texas A&M, and this week’s opponent LSU. These circumstances will be re-evaluated by UF Health and the athletic department’s sports medicine staff Wednesday,” said Stricklin.
