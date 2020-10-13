Trump to hold rally in Ocala

(News Service of Florida) - Fresh off a rally Monday night in Sanford, President Donald Trump plans to return to Florida for a Friday event in Ocala, according to his campaign. The Trump rallies --- along with appearances slated for Tuesday in Broward County by Democratic candidate Joe Biden --- underscore the importance of Florida in the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Trump is scheduled to appear at 4 p.m. Friday at Ocala International Airport. Marion County, which includes Ocala, was a stronghold for Trump during his successful 2016 campaign.
He beat Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton by nearly 46,000 votes in the county.
