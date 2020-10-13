Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa hosts blood drive for OneBlood

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa will host a blood drive for OneBlood on Thursday, Oct.15 at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
OneBlood’s familiar Big Red buses will be positioned in front of the property’s north parking lot.
Donors are asked to make an appointment by visiting www.oneblood.org/donate-now and to use the sponsor code 12208.
All donors will receive a free Halloween t-shirt and a wellness checkup to include blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse, and cholesterol screening. Additionally, a free COVID-19 antibody test is available for all successful donors.
Donors must be at least 16 years old and ID is required. Those who are 16 years old will need parental permission.
