Selby Gardens sets goals for diversity and inclusion

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) – Marie Selby Botanical Gardens announces new organization-wide goals to increase diversity and inclusion in all areas of its work.
The organization released a statement developed by Selby Gardens' Diversity and Inclusion Taskforce. The organization says this statement will guide the effort to ensure that all in the community - regardless of race, sex, sexual orientation, religion, or financial status - feel welcome.
“Selby Gardens made a commitment to the community and we are following through,” said Walter Gilbert, Community Engagement Coordinator for Selby Gardens. “I think this program sets an example for other organizations to follow.”
As part of the initiative, Selby Gardens says the organization will “provide opportunities for those in underserved populations to access the Gardens."
Selby Gardens also plans to expand its diverse cultural offerings through exhibits and programming and commit to increasing racial and ethnic diversity in employee, volunteer, and board representation.
“These goals will ensure that diversity and inclusion are part of our strategic decision-making and are woven into all aspects of our organization,” said Jennifer O. Rominiecki, President & CEO of Selby Gardens.
Selby Gardens has a line up of fresh new events that will bring exposure to and be more inclusive of marginalized communities.
In the spring of 2021 and in partnership with the Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition, Selby Gardens' Downtown Sarasota campus will host an exhibit of the Florida Highwaymen landscape artists highlighting the work of African American painters in the mid-20th century. Selby Gardens' exhibition is curated by an African American museum professional.
The 45th Anniversary Orchid Show: Women Breaking the Glasshouse Ceiling builds on Marie Selby’s legacy and highlights the women who contributed to Selby Gardens' amassing the world’s best scientifically-documented collection of orchids.
