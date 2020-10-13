Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office offers drive-thru trick-or-treating

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office offers drive-thru trick-or-treating
Trick-or-treating event (Source: Sarasota Sheriff)
By ABC7 Staff | October 13, 2020 at 8:58 AM EDT - Updated October 13 at 8:58 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will host a Drive-Thru Halloween event on Friday, Oct. 30, at the agency’s Sarasota headquarters.

The program was created in response to the cancellation of several local events due to COVID-19, as well as concerned parents unsure how to safely take children trick-or-treating while maintaining safe distancing in neighborhoods.

The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m., at 6010 Cattleridge Blvd. For the safety of both attendees and agency members, face masks are strongly encouraged.

Trick-or-treating event
Trick-or-treating event (Source: Sarasota Sheriff)

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.