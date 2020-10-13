Port Manatee container trade surges 54.6 percent in fiscal 2020

The container yard expansion project is adding 9.3 acres to the existing 10-acre paved facility adjoining Port Manatee’s Berth 12 and 14 docks. The COVID-19 pandemic and related impacts did not slow Port Manatee’s container upsurge. The port saw a 24.9 percent rise with 668,672 tons of containerized cargo. Port Manatee’s general cargo throughput (the amount of material or items passing through a system or process), was up 9.3 percent, to 531,019 tons due in part to an increase in volumes of lumber and scrap metal.