MCSO: Woman arrested for battery for allegedly assaulting mother

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County woman is in jail after deputies say she assaulted her mother.
Jennifer Stubeck, 41, of Palmetto, FL was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, after she threw a bottle at her mother.
Officers say Stubek asked her mother to go to the store and buy beer. When her mother refused, Stubek threw a bottle at her, hitting her on the shoulder.
According to officers, they observed a red bruise on the victim. Jennifer was detained without incident and transported to Manatee County Jail for processing.
