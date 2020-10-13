First Alert Weather: Several dry and sunny days with a cool front arriving Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The cool front that reduced our humidity a bit is now to our south and dry air aloft has moved in. Sunshine will be the hallmark of today’s forecast with a zero percent rain chance. We will enjoy slightly lower humidity but still enough moisture remains that, with our cooler morning temperatures, we will monitor for patchy fog inland. The fog will be light and burn off quickly after sunrise should it form. The rest of the day will be warm with high temperatures in the upper 80′s with “feels like” temperatures in the low 90′s. It will be rain free till Friday.