FDOH reporting 738,749 total cases of COVID-19
By ABC7 Staff | October 13, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT - Updated October 13 at 1:25 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says the total number of COVID-19 cases has hit 738,749. it’s an increase of 2,725 cases reported since Monday’s update.

Florida resident deaths are at 15,531 and 191 non-residents have died in the state. It’s an increase of 119 resident deaths since Monday, but a spike in a death toll does not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here is a list of the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 12,228   Residents: 12,098   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 130

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 307   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 839     Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 5,633  (47%)   Female: 6,345 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 120 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,223  (10%)   White: 6,470  (53%)   Other: 2,107  (17%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,298  (19%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,564  (29%)   Not-Hispanic: 5,705  (47%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,829  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 8,736   Residents: 8,655   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 81

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 290   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 713     Non-Residents: 16

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 45

Gender:   Male: 3,995  (46%)   Female: 4,580 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 80 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 664  (8%)   White: 4,688  (54%)   Other: 949  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,354  (27%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,164  (13%)   Not-Hispanic: 4,553  (53%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,938  (34%)

