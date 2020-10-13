FDOH reporting 738,749 total cases of COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says the total number of COVID-19 cases has hit 738,749. it’s an increase of 2,725 cases reported since Monday’s update.
Florida resident deaths are at 15,531 and 191 non-residents have died in the state. It’s an increase of 119 resident deaths since Monday, but a spike in a death toll does not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here is a list of the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 12,228 Residents: 12,098 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 130
Conditions and Care Deaths: 307 Hospitalizations* Residents: 839 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 5,633 (47%) Female: 6,345 (52%) Unknown/No data: 120 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,223 (10%) White: 6,470 (53%) Other: 2,107 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,298 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,564 (29%) Not-Hispanic: 5,705 (47%) Unknown/No Data: 2,829 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 8,736 Residents: 8,655 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 81
Conditions and Care Deaths: 290 Hospitalizations* Residents: 713 Non-Residents: 16
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 45
Gender: Male: 3,995 (46%) Female: 4,580 (53%) Unknown/No data: 80 (<1%)
Race: Black: 664 (8%) White: 4,688 (54%) Other: 949 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,354 (27%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,164 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 4,553 (53%) Unknown/No Data: 2,938 (34%)
