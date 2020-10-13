Disbarred Florida Attorney sentenced to 6 months in jail followed by probation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A disbarred Florida attorney was sentenced to six months in jail on a felony forgery charge.
According to State Attorney Ed Brodsky’s office, Christopher Brady was sentenced on Friday after being found guilty of Uttering a Forged Instrument, a felony.
Christopher Brady was the attorney for his twin brother, Matthew Brady, who was in an active custody battle with the mother of his child. According to Brodsky’s office, Christopher Brady served a fabricated and fictitious court order that allegedly came from Chief Judge Kimberly Bonner on the mother’s relatives in an effort to usurp the judicial process.
“Fabricating a court order is a direct attack on the judicial system. I am thankful that no harm came to the child as a result, and Mr. Brady was brought to justice," said Andrew Van Sickle, the Economic Crime Prosecutor in Sarasota.
According to a report made by State Attorney Brodsky’s office, the court order contained a forged stamp from the Clerk of Court. The jury found Christopher Brady guilty for attempting to use the order to have the child turned over to his brother.
“An attorney who acts in this manner violates the core principals of our profession and the integrity and the judicial process,” said Ed Brodsky, State Attorney.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.