Buchanan issues federal legislation to designate Little Manatee River as scenic

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Vern Buchanan has issued federal legislation to designate the Little Manatee River as a national “scenic” river.
The designation of a river as “scenic” would add it to the National Park Service’s Wild and Scenic River System. The group works to conserve free-flowing rivers across the U.S. The designation would include the 51-mile long river and its source in southeastern Hillsborough County.
The Loxahatchee River and the Wekiva River are the only rivers in Florida currently recognized under the federal program.
“Protecting our precious natural resources should always be a top priority,” Buchanan said. “Our region is blessed with many natural treasures including Sarasota Bay, Emerson Point Preserve and Myakka River State Park. Designating the Little Manatee River will ensure that it is kept in its current pristine condition for generations to come.”
