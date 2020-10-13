Bradenton Area River Regatta postponed until 2022

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The annual Bradenton Area River Regatta will not be happening in 2021 due to COVID-19. Festival organizers will welcome back crowds in 2022.
The event, which usually occurs in February, features boats, fireworks and free events for the family. It’s the second popular Suncoast event to cancel on Tuesday. The 2021 Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival also shut down its 2021 event.
Specific dates will be announced at a later time. ABC7 will update this story as more information is received. You can keep an eye on the event’s website for more.
