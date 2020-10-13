3 in 4 Americans would live in a van to retire comfortably

(WWSB) - According to a survey provided by data analysts at Move.org, 52% of Americans are more likely to consider van life as a result of COVID.
72% of Americans would trade the comfort of their home to pay off debt, 74% would choose van life if it meant they could retire comfortably, 1 in 4 Americans would choose van life for 2+ years, 7% wouldn’t consider van life under any circumstance, and Americans aged 35-44 were most likely to consider van life as a result of the pandemic (31%), followed closely by those aged 25-34 (29%).
Van living is a potential way to save money. Some sites say one can find a used van for $1,000-$5,000 and remodel it for under $2,000. Parking the van can also be cost effective, some say they park their vans in Walmart parking lots or certain campgrounds for free.
There are expenses that go into living in a van, but for every expense there’s a similar and often higher cost for living in a house--utility bills, HOA dues, property taxes, and other expenses not included in the mortgage or rent.
