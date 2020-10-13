3 in 4 Americans would live in a van to retire comfortably

72% of Americans would trade the comfort of their home to pay off debt, 74% would choose van life if it meant they could retire comfortably, 1 in 4 Americans would choose van life for 2+ years, 7% wouldn’t consider van life under any circumstance, and Americans aged 35-44 were most likely to consider van life as a result of the pandemic (31%), followed closely by those aged 25-34 (29%).