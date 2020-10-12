Warm but dry weather for Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The rain is gone for now and only a slight chance for some showers with the next cold front due to move through on Friday.
This front will not chill things out too much but it will be a little cooler over the weekend. Temperatures will be above average through Thursday. The average high is 86 degrees and the avg. low is 69.
Rain chances are nil through Thursday and only going to 30% on Friday as the weak front moves through. Highs will be in the upper 80′s through Thursday and then in the mid 80′s on Friday due to the increase in cloud cover.
Saturday expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80′s. Sunday once again will be nice with partly cloudy skies and a high around 85 degrees and only a 20% chance for a shower or two.
In the tropics we are watching an area of disturbed weather several 100 miles east of the lesser Antilles which has a 30% chance of developing into the next storm. I really don’t give it much chance once it gets close to the Islands due to increasing shear which will be present as it gets closer to the Windward and Leeward Islands later this week.. It will still bring harsh conditions to parts of the Islands on Thursday.
For boaters expect winds out of the NW at 10 knots and seas 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters.
