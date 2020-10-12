The Venice Police Department will participate in Drug Take Back Day

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice Police Department will join several law enforcement agencies throughout Sarasota County on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day so citizens may properly dispose of prescription medications.
The VPD lobby at 1575 E. Venice Ave. will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24 to participate in the Drug Take Back Day.
Officers will be on hand during that time to assist anyone bringing in their expired or unwanted prescription medications.
