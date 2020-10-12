Venice City Council will discuss saving historic house

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The proposed demolition of a historic house is one of two appeals the City Council will consider Tuesday.
At least 17 city residents and Venice Heritage Inc. are asking that the Council overturn the Architectural Review Board’s approval of the demolition of the house at 233 Pensacola Ave., in the Historic District.
The owners, John and Geneice Sullivan, petitioned the board for certificates of architectural compliance both for the demolition and for the construction of a new home on the property.
The board put off a decision on the new home pending the receipt of more information but granted the certificate for demolition on a 4-2 vote.
The people bringing the appeal say in their filing that the board didn’t follow the city code in reaching its decision and should be directed to rehear the matter after the Council reverses the approval of the demolition.
The second appeal is of a Planning Commission denial of a site-and-development plan amendment for the property at 1460 E. Venice Ave., the Galleria Shops.
The petition was rejected on a 4-3 vote, with the commissioners who voted against it expressing concerns about the orientation of the proposed outparcel building and the potential impact of a proposed drive-thru lane. The applicant wants the matter sent back to the Planning Commission for reconsideration at an in-person meeting.
