Sarasota Police Department to partner with state organizations to take part in White Cane Day demonstration
White Cane Day raises awareness to those who are visually impaired. (Source: Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind via Facebook)
By ABC7 Staff | October 12, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDT - Updated October 12 at 9:18 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - White Cane Awareness Day is celebrated annually on Oct. 15. The day was established in 1964 by President Lyndon B. Johnson to raise awareness to those who are visually impaired and carry a white cane.

The Sarasota Police Department is partnering with Alert Today Florida, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and the National Coalition for Safer Roads (NCSR) to educate the community on the importance of avoiding distracted driving in an effort to protect the most vulnerable people on our roadways: bicyclists and pedestrians.

