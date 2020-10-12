Sarasota Police Department to partner with state organizations to take part in White Cane Day demonstration

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - White Cane Awareness Day is celebrated annually on Oct. 15. The day was established in 1964 by President Lyndon B. Johnson to raise awareness to those who are visually impaired and carry a white cane.
The Sarasota Police Department is partnering with Alert Today Florida, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and the National Coalition for Safer Roads (NCSR) to educate the community on the importance of avoiding distracted driving in an effort to protect the most vulnerable people on our roadways: bicyclists and pedestrians.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.