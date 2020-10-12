President Trump to campaign Monday in Florida

President Donald Trump holds his face mask as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By News Service of Florida | October 12, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT - Updated October 12 at 8:40 AM

(News Service of Florida) - After having to leave the campaign trail because of a diagnosis of COVID-19, President Donald Trump will hold a rally Monday evening in Sanford. Trump’s campaign Friday said the president will appear at 7 p.m. at Orlando Sanford International Airport.

Trump had been scheduled to attend a rally at the airport Oct. 2, but the event was canceled after he contracted COVID-19.

Monday’s rally will come a little more than three weeks before the Nov. 3 election, with Trump widely viewed as needing to win Florida if he is going to defeat Democrat Joe Biden. Sanford is in Central Florida’s Interstate 4 corridor, which is typically a fiercely contested region of the state.

