Over 20 restaurants participate in Sarasota-Manatee Originals' Set the Bar Cocktail Week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota-Manatee Originals are celebrating the area’s unique cocktail scene with their annual Set the Bar Cocktail event.
The event is usually a competition, but due to event restrictions related to COVID-19, the Sarasota-Manatee Originals will replace the annual Set the Bar Cocktail Competition with Set the Bar Cocktail Week.
The week will begin Monday, Oct. 12 and will end on Sunday, Oct. 18.
The week will include featured drinks, special offers, virtual and in-person events, and food and beverage pairings available to-go or while dining in Sarasota-Manatee Originals listed restaurants.
The Sarasota-Manatee Originals aim to use Set the Bar Cocktail Week as a chance for locals and visitors to experience the flavors of the Suncoast and support local restaurants. A line up of offerings from each restaurant can be found here.
