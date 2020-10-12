Lakewood Ranch will gain a Winn-Dixie store in November

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company of several grocery chains including Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announces plans to introduce four new Winn-Dixie stores throughout Florida on Nov. 11, 2020.
The stores will replace one former Lucky’s Market in Gainesville and three former Earth Fare stores located in Boynton Beach, Jacksonville and Lakewood Ranch.
The new Lakewood Ranch store will be located at 11525 State Road 70 E.
Each store is being designed with a specialized approach to provide customers with a unique shopping experience featuring the freshest produce and highest-quality meats and seafood.
According to SEG, the parent company will introduce new signature categories throughout the four Winn-Dixie stores with a wide product selection and specialty items in each department.
