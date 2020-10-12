Hunsader Farms Kicks Off Its 29th Annual Pumpkin Festival

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Scattered showers did not put a damper on this year’s kick off to the 29th Annual Pumpkin Festival in Manatee County. Festival seekers enjoyed an array of activities - from craft shows to corn mazes, with all things family oriented in between! There was plenty for all, of all ages! Live music filled the air as patrons filed in line to partake in the many offerings available for their consumption pleasure - freshly popped kettle corn, homemade ice cream, farm roasted sweet corn, and all things pumpkin (just to name a few)!