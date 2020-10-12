Hunsader Farms Kicks Off Its 29th Annual Pumpkin Festival

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Scattered showers did not put a damper on this year’s kick off to the 29th Annual Pumpkin Festival in Manatee County. Festival seekers enjoyed an array of activities - from craft shows to corn mazes, with all things family oriented in between! There was plenty for all, of all ages! Live music filled the air as patrons filed in line to partake in the many offerings available for their consumption pleasure - freshly popped kettle corn, homemade ice cream, farm roasted sweet corn, and all things pumpkin (just to name a few)!
If you missed out on the fun this past weekend, you still have two more weekends to fit it in!
The festival will pick back up on Saturday and Sunday, October 17-18 from 9am-5pm.
The final weekend to enjoy this year’s festivities will be:
October 24-25, from 9am-5pm.
REMINDER (as posted on the venue’s website): “Per Manatee County, masks are recommended . By visiting the Pumpkin Festival, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to covid19. The venue provides plenty of hand sanitizer stations available throughout the property.”
