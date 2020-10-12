First Alert Weather: A dry warm work week ahead before a cooler weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A cold front has moved past our area and triggered a shower or two to our south. Over the Suncoast some drier air aloft has moved in and will sliced our rain chance to less than 10% for today and tomorrow. At the surface the moisture is still high, but lower than we experienced over the weekend. The front will not bring cooler air and high temperatures will top out in the upper 80′s with “feels like” temperatures near 90. The warm, and bit humid and mostly dry days will will continue this work week as another cold front brings a second shot of dry air on Wednesday. The rain chance will go up a little at that point but, because the air is already dry aloft, the rainfall will be fairly isolated.